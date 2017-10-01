What is Taplytics?

Taplytics is the #1 Intelligent Customer Experience Platform enabling brands to deliver compelling experiences that drive customer value and positive business impact.
Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

The Taplytics Experience Cloud powers personalized customer experiences with artificial intelligence.  The AI-powered cloud suite has an integrated portfolio of experimentation, engagement and analytics solutions to help brands create holistic, data-driven experiences filled with magic moments.

AI Powered

Power your digital strategy with AI so you can focus on executing solutions rather than finding problems.

Experimentation Engine

Discover what experience delights each customer the most, through iteration and experimentation at all touchpoints and in all channels.

Engagement Engine

Develop pathways that guide customers through contextually relevant journeys and execute on magic moments across all digital channels.

Taplytics Analytics

Build custom analytics and dashboards to understand results and share conclusions across the organization securely.

Launch Control

Reduce the risk of introducing new features to your experience by rolling them out incrementally.

Data Warehouse

Host all customer data in one place. This enables effective analysis by Dexter, our artificial intelligence sidekick, and breaks down barriers between channels.

Brands we Help

